NBA Announces 2021 All-Stars For Eastern, Western Conferences

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official.

The NBA on Tuesday announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game, revealing the complete pool of players for the game slated for March 7 in Atlanta.

In the Eastern Conference, star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made the cut for the Boston Celtics. In the West, Zion Williamson made his first All-Star game.

Here’s how things shook out:

EAST

Starters

Kevin Durant (Brookylen Nets)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)



Reserves

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zack LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Juluis Randle (New York Knicks)

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic)

WEST

Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors.

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

Reserves

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Next up, team captains James and Durant will select from the player pool in the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft show on Thursday, March 4.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images