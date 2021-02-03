NFL Trade Rumors: Here’s Latest On Falcons’ Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

We very well could see a quarterback carousel of sorts spin around and around over the course of the NFL offseason.

Don’t expect Matt Ryan to be a part of the ride.

Ryan’s name has been floated in trade rumors over the past month-plus. The veteran quarterback’s favorite target in Atlanta also has been involved in the chatter, albeit to a much lesser extent.

But according to league insider Tom Pelissero, both Ryan and Julio Jones are expected to be with the Falcons next season.

“From what I am told, Matt Ryan is not going anywhere,” Pelissero said Tuesday on NFL Network. “The Falcons have not had any trade discussions with any other team about Ryan or their star wide receiver, Julio Jones. Every expectation is both players are going to be on the roster in 2021.

“It makes sense for a couple of reasons. One, the Falcons just hired a head coach, Arthur Smith, who’s going to run a variation of the same offense in which Ryan won the MVP four years ago. No. 2, it would be a significant cap penalty for moving on from either of these players. Ryan alone would account for $44 million in dead money on the 2021 cap if he were traded before June 1.”

Although Ryan appears to be in the Falcons’ future plans, it could be wise for the organization to start thinking about life after the 35-year-old signal-caller. And with the fourth overall pick in April’s draft, Atlanta is in prime position to take a swing at landing its next franchise quarterback, if it feels so inclined.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images