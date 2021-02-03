Liverpool Vs. Brighton Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool can prove it has returned to form simply by winning its next game.

The Reds will host Brighton on Wednesday in a Premier League Round 22 game. Fourth-place Liverpool is looking to keep pace with league-leading Manchester City, and a win over 17th-place Brighton would further that pursuit.

Liverpool has won two consecutive Premier League games and a third would be its longest top-flight winning streak since the opening weeks of the season.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Brighton in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423743-klopp-liverpool-team-nobody-wants-to-face" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>