Liverpool Vs. Brighton Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool can prove it has returned to form simply by winning its next game.
The Reds will host Brighton on Wednesday in a Premier League Round 22 game. Fourth-place Liverpool is looking to keep pace with league-leading Manchester City, and a win over 17th-place Brighton would further that pursuit.
Liverpool has won two consecutive Premier League games and a third would be its longest top-flight winning streak since the opening weeks of the season.
Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Brighton in the United States:
When: Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock