NHL Shuts Down Avalanche Until Feb. 11 Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The NHL’s COVID-19 problem continues to grow.

The Colorado Avalanche are the latest team to be shut down by the league due to COVID-19 issues. The team will be out of commission until at least Feb. 11, forcing the NHL to reschedule the Avs’ two games against the St. Louis Blues.

The shutdown comes just two days after Colorado played the Minnesota Wild, which is facing a COVID-19 problem of its own.

Avs forwards Tyson Jost and Gabriel Landeskog were placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

The NHL now has postponed more than two dozen games due to. The league has made some adjustments to its health and safety protocols in wake of the recent spike in positive cases.

