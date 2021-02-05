Bruce Arians Praises Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians knows facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be no easy task some Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

Arians’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, also have a strong quarterback under center in Tom Brady, who just so happens to have six Super Bowl rings.

Still, Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl MVP after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers last February.

There’s certainly no denying the talent level of Mahomes, and Arians had nothing but high praise for the 25-year-old.

“He is unique. He is very unique,” the Bucs head coach told reporters during his Thursday media availability. “There are no other quarterbacks that run out to the right and throw all of the way back across the field to the left. You teach them not to do that, but he’s great at it, so you let him do it. He’s an amazing player to be able to backpedal and throw the ball so accurately down the field. A great scrambler. There’s nothing about his game that isn’t better than most.”

Will Mahomes’ uniqueness be enough to overcome the experience Brady has coupled with the arsenal of weapons he has on offense?

We’ll see who comes out on top at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images