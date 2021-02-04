Paul Mara One Of Six Boston Pride Members To Test Positive For COVID-19

The NWHL postponed its 2021 season Wednesday after new positive COVID-19 cases came to light.

The Boston Pride were set to take on the Minnesota Whitecaps on Thursday for a chance to play for the Isobel Cup 11 months after the team’s championship game got canceled last March.

The Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale withdrew from the Lake Placid bubble earlier this week, leaving the NWHL with just four teams to compete for the Cup.

But COVID-19, unfortunately, overpowered the league, including Boston, who had six members test positive for the virus, including head coach Paul Mara.

Mara spoke to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter on Wednesday night and said he was feeling “great,” but really feels bad for his team.

“If I could take on all the symptoms our organization feels myself, I would,” Mara told Porter. “I feel terrible for them. They don’t deserve this.”

The Pride were in the midst of their revenge tour and looked like a totally different, more dangerous team after back-to-back wins against the Buffalo Beauts to advance to the Isobel Cup semifinals as the No. 3 seed.

It’s unclear if or when the postponed games will be rescheduled.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images