Patrick Mahomes Shows Off Absurd Arm Strength Before Super Bowl LV

Patrick Mahomes didn’t want until the start of play Sunday night to remind everyone he’s a football freak.

Mahomes took the Raymond James Stadium turf a few hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs star’s warm-up routine included some long toss, and he made it look effortless as he launched the ball from Kansas City’s goal line.

🗣 Fire the cannons! pic.twitter.com/gWkTm0iwqB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2021

Yeah, there aren’t many quarterbacks in the history of the game who can push the football downfield like that effectively with just the flick of the wrist.

It’s probably safe to assume at least a handful of deep shots from Mahomes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Chiefs vie to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images