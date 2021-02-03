Raymond James Stadium’s Signature Cannons Will Not Go Off At Super Bowl LV

Raymond James Stadium’s signature cannons will fall silent Sunday night.

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday the NFL would not permit them to be fired at Super Bowl LV as Tampa Bay had hoped.

The team acknowledged the league’s desire for “maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere” during the big game in a statement, and suggested it would find other ways to showcase other portions of its traditions (within league guidelines, of course).

Apparently, the Bucs did what they could to avoid this conclusion, too.

According to FoxSports.com’s Peter Schrager, Tampa did everything it could to sway the NFL into allowing the cannons to go off. Ultimately, however, the Kansas City Chiefs were against the idea.

A conversation about the idea reportedly lasted several days. But in the end, the league ruled against the Bucs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images