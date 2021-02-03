Boston Pride Preview: Minnesota Whitecaps On Deck For Shot At Isobel Cup

“I don’t think Minnesota wants to play us again,” he said.

He essentially echoed those sentiments after Monday’s convincing win.

“Toronto and Minnesota can fight for whoever wants to play us,” Mara told reporters. “I wouldn’t want to play us.”

So now Boston and Minnesota will play each other for a shot at the Isobel Cup Final, and it’s fair to assume it will be a battle given both teams are out for revenge after the way last year ended due to COVID-19.

Everything just seemed to be clicking for Boston over its final two game. The women couldn’t stop scoring, the power play was buzzing and the Pride won a slew of puck battles.

The Whitecaps will be no easy task, though, especially with Amanda Leveille between the pipes.

Goaltending has been spectacular in the bubble, and Leveille has held it down for Minnesota with a 3-1-0 record and a .936 save percentage.

Lovisa Serlander also has been solid for Boston in net. And even though she has a 2-3-0 record, her .947 save percentage speaks for itself.

She’ll certainly be tested against Boston and will need to pay close attention to rookie Sammy Davis, who potted two goals –including a beautiful snipe — in Monday’s win.

Kaleigh Fratkin also has been a force for the Pride, leading the NWHL in both points (10) and assists (10).

But it seems the Pride are ready for the challenge ahead, and it’s safe to say they’re not the same team that played Minnesota on Jan. 23.

“We have our Boston Pride swag back,” Mara said after Monday’s win. “We’ve played that way forever. Just a little late to the party here in Lake Placid.”

Better late than never, right?

And if the Pride indeed are back, then they’re going to be incredibly dangerous, even more so than they’ve already been.

Puck drop is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBCSN.

Thumbnail photo via Michelle Jay/Boston Pride Team Photographer