Tom Brady Reacts To J.D. Martinez’s Hilarious Custom T-Shirt Of Bucs QB

J.D. Martinez showed up to spring training in style, and it caught a particular person’s eye.

The Boston Red Sox star wore a neon orange shirt resembling the one worn by Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade, and featured an image of the veteran quarterback being carried away from the event due to his presumed intoxication.

The photo since has gone viral. Even TB12 has noticed.

So, Brady took to Twitter with his response.

“Lol…I will never live this down,” he wrote.

Lol…I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

Sorry, bud.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images