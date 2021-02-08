Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Clash In Heated Exchanges In Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady’s first-half stats in Super Bowl LV: 16-for-20, 140 yards, three touchdown passes and two heated shouting matches with Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Brady and Mathieu clashed after the whistle multiple times during the second quarter of Sunday night’s game.
Here’s a look at their first altercation:
Brady appeared to tell Mathieu he was coming for him. Minutes later, he did just that.
After a pass interference penalty on Mathieu gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the ball at Kansas City’s 1-yard line with 10 seconds left before halftime, wide receiver Antonio Brown separated from the Chiefs’ star defensive back, and Brady found him to pad Tampa Bay’s lead.
The ensuing extra point made it 21-6 Buccaneers heading into the locker room.
Brady and Mathieu exchanged more unpleasant words after that play.
Their second verbal scrap resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for Mathieu — one of eight flags against the Chiefs (totaling 95 yards) in the first half. The Bucs were penalized just once for 5 yards.
One of those Kansas City penalties wiped away a Mathieu interception.