Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Clash In Heated Exchanges In Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady’s first-half stats in Super Bowl LV: 16-for-20, 140 yards, three touchdown passes and two heated shouting matches with Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Brady and Mathieu clashed after the whistle multiple times during the second quarter of Sunday night’s game.

Here’s a look at their first altercation:

Brady appeared to tell Mathieu he was coming for him. Minutes later, he did just that.