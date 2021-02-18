Trae Young Joins Elite Company With 40-Point Performance Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Trae Young joined some elite company Wednesday night.

The Hawks point guard posted a whopping 40 points in Atlanta’s 122-114 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Only a handful of other NBA players his age have accomplished that feat.

Young is the fifth player in league history to have at least 15 career 40-point games before turning 23, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Rick Barry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal are the only others to do so.

So, yeah. That’s pretty special.

Oh, did we mention this is just his third NBA season?