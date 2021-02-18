Celtics Wrap: Boston Loses (Again) As Trae Young, Clint Capela Dominate

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Javonte Green

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Semi Ojeleye

C: Tristan Thompson

SEESAW

Things were fairly even through the first half of the first, though the Hawks maintained a slight edge over the C’s a majority of the time.

Boston had a few brief leads, but Atlanta almost always snatched it right back. Young and John Collins led the squad with nine points apiece.

The Celtics’ offense looked solid, too. Tatum (seven points), Thompson (six points, three rebounds) and Ojeleye (six points) kept the team within striking distance throughout the first.

The C’s took a two-point lead into the second quarter on three straight Tatum free throws. And the momentum began to shift.

ATLANTA FINDS EDGE

The Celtics had an edge on the Hawks to start the quarter, but the pendulum slowly swung in the opposite direction by the end.

Neither team played much defense, and it started to show in the second. Boston completed 17 of 30 two-point shots in the first half while Atlanta finished 21 of 30.

Tatum continued to stand out for the C’s with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting (63.6%) and two steals through two quarters.

The Hawks simply were the better team, though. Young (15 points), Capela (12 points, eight rebounds), Collins (12 points) and Reddish (11 points) all scored double-figures in the first 24 minutes.

The game entered halftime with Atlanta up 62-56.

HAWKS BUILD MOMENTUM

The Hawks didn’t let up in the third.

Atlanta maintained its lead with some help from Young, who led the team with 24 points and 7 assists. Capela remained a backcourt force, with nine of his 10 rebounds coming off the defensive glass.

The Celtics hung in there for most of the quarter as Brown began to heat up. But the Hawks eventually regained momentum.

Boston’s offense wasn’t bad, but its defense certainly wasn’t up to snuff. That cost the team dearly as the quarter continued, with Atlanta putting up 52 points in the paint through the first three frames

Atlanta took a nine-point advantage into the final quarter.

THAT’S AN “L”

Boston just couldn’t close the gap.

The C’s made it a three-point game less than four minutes into the quarter on a Robert Williams floater. But the Hawks pushed their lead back to six in just 24 seconds.

That lead quickly became 10, and Boston struggled to come back. Tatum helped chip away at Atlanta’s lead late in the fourth, but it was too little too late.

Young’s offensive dominance continued through the final moment of Wednesday’s game. He finished the contest with 40 points, eight assists and two steals despite eight turnovers.

That was enough for Atlanta to claim victory over Boston. The C’s lost 122-114.

PLAY OF THE GAME

We love a good Robert Williams dunk.

UP NEXT

The Celtics and Hawks will square off for the second game in a row Friday night at TD Garden. Tip-off remains at 7:30 p.m. ET.

