If you have glasses, you know the struggle of lights reflecting in them during a Zoom call or while you’re taking a selfie.

That very thing happened to Andy Reid on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach joined reporters on Zoom for his media availability ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. But Twitter took notice of the ring light reflection in his glasses, rather than anything he said.

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions:

Andy Reid trying to pretend like that isn’t a ring light reflection. That’s just his laser focus that’s about to shred Bowles with Tyreek pic.twitter.com/Qm3ygJFB8j — doublestufCEO (@doublestufCEO) February 1, 2021

Andy Reid with the ring light reflection in his glasses. https://t.co/TewivJrKEq — Victor Laszlo (@VictorLaszlo_) February 1, 2021

Andy Reid and his glasses paired with a ring light is pure magic pic.twitter.com/nT4fHDWX2w — tryler (@tylerlauletta) February 1, 2021

Reid still has a few more days to figure it out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images