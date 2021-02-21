Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings: Jack Studnicka Centers Third Line

The Bruins and Flyers are set to play on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev.
Boston and Philadelphia will do battle on a rink overlooking beautiful Lake Tahoe. We’re not kidding when we say it might be the most picturesque setting in NHL history, and that’s saying something.
The Bruins enter Sunday’s matchup having lost two straight games while the Flyers are coming off a shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Boston is 4-0 this season against Philadelphia, which nevertheless is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
With David Krejci unavailable, youngster Jack Studnicka will center the third line and be flanked by Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk. Charlie Coyle will move up to the second line between Nick Ritchie and Craig Smith. Boston will roll out its normal first line.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for Bruce Cassidy’s team.
As for the Flyers, they’ll be without the following players due to COVID-19 protocols: Justin Braun; Claude Giroux; Jakub Voracek; Oskar Lindblom; Scott Laughton; Travis Konecny.
Carter Hart will be between the pipes for Alain Vigneault’s team.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for Sunday’s NHL Outdoors game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET:
BOSTON BRUINS (10-3-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Jack Studnicka–Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Urho Vaakanainen–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
Philadelphia Flyers (8-3-3)
James van Riemsdyk–Sean Couturier–Joel Farabee
Michael Raffl–Kevin Hayes–Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Connor Bunnaman–Nolan Patrick–Maksim Sushko
Samuel Morin–Andy Andreoff–Mark Friedman
Ivan Provorov–Philippe Myers
Travis Sanheim–Shayne Gostisbehere
Robert Hagg–Erik Gustafsson
Carter Hart