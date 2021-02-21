Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings: Jack Studnicka Centers Third Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins and Flyers are set to play on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev.

Boston and Philadelphia will do battle on a rink overlooking beautiful Lake Tahoe. We’re not kidding when we say it might be the most picturesque setting in NHL history, and that’s saying something.

The Bruins enter Sunday’s matchup having lost two straight games while the Flyers are coming off a shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Boston is 4-0 this season against Philadelphia, which nevertheless is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

With David Krejci unavailable, youngster Jack Studnicka will center the third line and be flanked by Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk. Charlie Coyle will move up to the second line between Nick Ritchie and Craig Smith. Boston will roll out its normal first line.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for Bruce Cassidy’s team.

As for the Flyers, they’ll be without the following players due to COVID-19 protocols: Justin Braun; Claude Giroux; Jakub Voracek; Oskar Lindblom; Scott Laughton; Travis Konecny.

Carter Hart will be between the pipes for Alain Vigneault’s team.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Sunday’s NHL Outdoors game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-3-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Jack Studnicka–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Urho Vaakanainen–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

Philadelphia Flyers (8-3-3)

James van Riemsdyk–Sean Couturier–Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl–Kevin Hayes–Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Connor Bunnaman–Nolan Patrick–Maksim Sushko

Samuel Morin–Andy Andreoff–Mark Friedman

Ivan Provorov–Philippe Myers

Travis Sanheim–Shayne Gostisbehere

Robert Hagg–Erik Gustafsson

Carter Hart

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images