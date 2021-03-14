2021 March Madness Schedule: Dates, Start Times For NCAA Tournament

NESN Logo Sign In

We are just four days away from our first March Madness since 2019.

The 2021 NCAA D1 men’s basketball tournament is set to begin Thursday night when the first four teams compete for an official spot in the bracket. This year’s event will run through April 5, when a new champion will be crowned for the first time in two years

Here is a look at the full NCAA Tournament schedule featuring dates, start times and television stations. (All times are Eastern.)

First Four

Thursday, March 18 (4 p.m. start — truTV, TBS)

First Round

Friday, March 19 — (12 p.m. start — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Saturday, March 20 — (12 p.m. start — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Second Round

Sunday, March 21 (12 p.m. start — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 (12 p.m. start — CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 (2 p.m. start — CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 (1 p.m. start — CBS, TBS)

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 (7 p.m. start — CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 — (6 p.m. start (TBS)

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 (5 p.m. start — CBS)

National Championship

Monday, April 5 (9 p.m. start — CBS)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images