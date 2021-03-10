Watch Red Sox Slugger Dalbec Demolish Grand Slam In Spring Game

Bobby Dalbec did Bobby Dalbec things Wednesday afternoon for the Red Sox.
The slugging infielder demolished a grand slam over the JetBlue Park left field wall in the sixth inning of a spring training game between Boston and the Atlanta Braves. The titanic blast gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead they never relinquished.
Take a look:
Dalbec finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout to go along with his homer, which was his fourth of the spring. Tanner Houck, who dominated over three innings, picked up the victory.
Whether Dalbec can cut down on his strikeouts enough to earn a consistent role in the 2021 lineup remains to be seen. However, if he can put it all together, the 25-year-old has the ability to be one of Boston’s best power-hitters in years.