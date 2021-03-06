Blue Jays Claim Joel Payamps Off Waivers From Red Sox (Again)

NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t see this every day.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday they have claimed Joel Payamps off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

And believe it or not, this is the second time they’ve done so in the last month.

On Feb. 11, the Jays selected the right-handed pitcher off of the Sox’s waivers for the first time. The roles were reversed Feb. 22 when Boston claimed him off waivers from Toronto.

Now, Payamps is back with the Blue Jays after being picked up off waivers once again.