Blue Jays Claim Joel Payamps Off Waivers From Red Sox (Again)

You don’t see this every day.
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday they have claimed Joel Payamps off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.
And believe it or not, this is the second time they’ve done so in the last month.
On Feb. 11, the Jays selected the right-handed pitcher off of the Sox’s waivers for the first time. The roles were reversed Feb. 22 when Boston claimed him off waivers from Toronto.
Now, Payamps is back with the Blue Jays after being picked up off waivers once again.
The 26-year-old spent the majority of Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ alternate training site.
The Rays designated fellow righty Jacob Waguespack for assignment to make room for Payamps on the 40-man roster, per the team’s statement.