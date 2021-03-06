NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Have Shown Interest In Larry Nance Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA trade deadline is approaching on March 25.

And between now and then, it seems as though the Boston Celtics are exploring a number of possible trade options to bring in some size.

The team is said to have inquired with the Cleveland Cavaliers about forward Larry Nance Jr., per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

Boston is among teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timerwolves — who are said to be pursuing him most aggressively.

The Celtics have been named as shoppers for some size, skill and ability to stretch the floor in the last week.