Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Awed By ‘Magic Of Fenway’ Ahead Of Season

Kiké Hernández has been to Fenway Park before, of course.

But being at Major League Baseball’s oldest and most historic ballpark feels a little different for the utility man now that it’s his home field.

Hernández, who signed with the Boston Red Sox this offseason, got to the park a little early Wednesday to prepare to hit leadoff on Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles.

And it seems he was pretty moved after taking the view in from the home dugout.

“The view from the first base dugout is a lot more special in this stadium than the view from the third base dugout, I can tell you that,” Hernández told reporters Wednesday. “It felt special. The magic of Fenway, you can actually feel it from the first-base dugout.”

Hernández is set to make his Red Sox debut Thursday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

