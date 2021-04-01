We’ve made it, Major League Baseball fans.
Opening Day is just one sleep away with the Boston Red Sox set to host the Baltimore Orioles in their season opener at Fenway Park.
Chances are Opening Day brings back at least one or two memories for all baseball fans, and NESN’s new studio analysts Kevin Youkilis, Mo Vaughn and Ellis Burks are no different.
“Opening Day, there’s no better day,” Youkilis said Wednesday during NESN’s media availability hosted by Tom Caron. “All the fans, their energy. Spring training, the best part is Red Sox Nation comes out in full force. You got a good crowd, the energy’s there and the adrenaline. But when you get to Fenway and the fans are on top of you and they’re louder. You run out and take the field for the first time of the year, there’s no better feeling than that. The only thing I can compare it to is almost like playoff baseball when you run out there. That’s what Opening Day feels like.”
Youkilis, specifically, referenced Opening Day celebrations that followed MLB World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.
“… And just being able to be around your teammates, your coaches you hug them, you wish each other a great season, and when that season ends with a World Series trophy, there’s no better Opening Day than that year.”
Burks remembers the overall excitement.
“I was one of those guys. I loved Opening Day,” he said. “I loved the whole feel of it. … But the excitement of it, the fans getting you going, when the lights turn on I think everything just comes out and the player is at his best at that time.”
Vaughn loved how it felt like a fresh start, too.
“Opening Day is great. We were just talking a little bit earlier if you had a great spring training you’re like, ‘Man, we gotta keep this going.’ If you didn’t have a good spring training you’re like, ‘I gotta get some hits,'” Vaughn said. “But knowing I’m coming home and starting Opening Day is a great thing. The season’s starting, I’m very excited. I think all of the guys, we loved Opening Day.”
The Red Sox and Orioles are slated for first pitch at 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.