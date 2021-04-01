NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve made it, Major League Baseball fans.

Opening Day is just one sleep away with the Boston Red Sox set to host the Baltimore Orioles in their season opener at Fenway Park.

Chances are Opening Day brings back at least one or two memories for all baseball fans, and NESN’s new studio analysts Kevin Youkilis, Mo Vaughn and Ellis Burks are no different.

“Opening Day, there’s no better day,” Youkilis said Wednesday during NESN’s media availability hosted by Tom Caron. “All the fans, their energy. Spring training, the best part is Red Sox Nation comes out in full force. You got a good crowd, the energy’s there and the adrenaline. But when you get to Fenway and the fans are on top of you and they’re louder. You run out and take the field for the first time of the year, there’s no better feeling than that. The only thing I can compare it to is almost like playoff baseball when you run out there. That’s what Opening Day feels like.”

Youkilis, specifically, referenced Opening Day celebrations that followed MLB World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.