How Kiké Hernández Is Preparing To Be Red Sox’s Leadoff Hitter

It’s likely Kiké Hernández will be the leadoff hitter for the Boston Red Sox after a strong spring training batting mostly from that spot.

The Red Sox have experimented with a leadoff hitter since the 2019 season, but never really found a fit after Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020.

A text from manager Alex Cora challenging Hernández seems to have provided a bit of motivation for the newcomer, who signed with the Red Sox in February.

“I’ve thought about it ever since Alex sent me that text challenging me to be the leadoff hitter,” Hernández told reporters during a video conference Wednesday. “I looked at the schedule and I saw we were playing the Orioles, and figured we were gonna face (John) Means, so I’ve been watching some video of Means the last couple weeks. I’m excited about (Thursday). Hopefully the rain lets us start on time, and we can have a nice Opening Day.”

We’ll see if the studying paid off Thursday when Boston welcomes Baltimore to Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

