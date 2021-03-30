Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox Rotation After Nathan Eovaldi Opens Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Opening Day is right around the corner, and the Boston Red Sox (mostly) have their rotation ironed out.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball Thursday when the Red Sox open up the 2021 Major League Baseball season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander got the nod after Eduardo Rodriguez was scratched from the start with dead arm.

Manager Alex Cora said he was unsure how he’d tackle the next four pitchers after Eovaldi, but revealed that using an opener is a thing of the past.

After the Red Sox’s final spring training game Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, Cora told reporters what the rotation could look like after Eovaldi.

Thursday, April 1 — Nathan Eovaldi

Saturday, April 3 — TBD (but likely Tanner Houck)

Sunday, April 4 — Garrett Richards

Monday, April 5 — Nick Pivetta

Tuesday, April 6 — Marin Perez

A decision has yet to be made about a closer, though Cora did say it’s between Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino.

Eovaldi takes the mound Thursday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images