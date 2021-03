NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense put plenty of shots on net Sunday, but were never able to break through.

Boston outshot the New Jersey Devils, 40-25, but the Devils were the ones who netted the lone goal Sunday night.

Brad Marchand entered the game with a four-game point streak, but it came to an end in the Bruins’ 1-0 loss.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images