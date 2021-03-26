Bruce Cassidy, Bruins React To Having Fans Return To TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden for the first time in 383 days. And even though the end result was disappointing, the team knew their energy was there all night.

Boston dropped its Thursday night game to the New York Islanders in overtime, falling to 0-3-2 against the East Division’s top team this season.

Even though the result wasn’t what Bruins fans in attendance were hoping for, it still was good to have their energy throughout TD Garden.

Here’s what a few members of the Bruins had to say after the game:

Bruce Cassidy: “It’s much better. It’s not gonna replace 18,000. It’s nice to hear them again. Unfortunately, we couldn’t send them home in a better mood. There were some good pockets of hockey for them. … Hopefully, Saturday we give them more to cheer about.”

Steven Kampfer: “We heard them from the time we sat down at the beginning of the game to the end. It’s what Boston fans are great for. They’re loud, they’re passionate. We definitely fed off their energy tonight, and we will going forward. It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t get a win for their first game back in the building. “

Anders Bjork gave the most passionate answer of the night:

“It was cool. It’s why we love playing for the Bruins, why I love playing for the Bruins is for moments like that. They’re really special, I don’t think other places have it quite as special as we do. It’s something that makes all of us proud to wear the Bruins logo. It was awesome. I think, from my perspective, how I feel playing with the Bruins these last couple years is, especially when we’re at home, we’re never out of the game. And that’s, in part, due to our fans. They’re providing that energy and we wanna do it for them, do it for each other. It was exciting, it was great. I’m glad we got to stay in it there, but we weren’t satisfied with that, for ourselves and for the fans, as well. We wanted that win.”

The Bruins are back in action Saturday when they host the Buffalo Sabres for a 1 p.m. ET puck drop.

