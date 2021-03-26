Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Will Have Better Update On Tuukka Rask On Friday

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins lost more than just their game Thursday night.

Boston fell 4-3 in overtime to the New York Islanders at TD Garden but went without goalie Tuukka Rask for two periods after he stopped all six shots in the first 20 minutes.

Rask, who was playing in his first game since March 7, did not return after the first due to an upper-body injury. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have too much of an update on the netminder.

“Upper-body,” he said. “No idea after that. He left, I haven’t seen him since. Probably have a better update for you (Friday).”

Rask was dealing with discomfort after his last start, but it’s unclear if this injury is re-aggravation or a new ailment.

