Bruins Wrap: Anthony Beauvillier Plays Spoiler In Islanders’ 4-3 OT Win

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS GET TWO

Kuhlman found the back of the net for the first time in 397 days when he sent the puck flying from the circle that deflected off a stick and past Varlamov for the 1-0 edge.

First of many for ｅｉｇｈｔ－ｔｈｒｅｅ pic.twitter.com/EYkRBigDSQ — NESN (@NESN) March 25, 2021

Kampfer then got in on the fun by scoring his first goal in 732 days when David Krejci made a nice play to battle for puck possession. The center got it over to Charlie Coyle who fed Kampfer to make it a 2-0 game.

KAMPFER SCORES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 732 DAYS!!!!! AND LOOK AT THE SMIIIIIILE!!! @SteveKampfer47 | @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IZYFQSGpFe — NESN (@NESN) March 25, 2021

Boston held a 9-6 shot advantage and two-goal lead after 20 minutes.

ISLES GET ONE BACK

The second period started with a goalie change when Rask did not return after the first with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Halak.

The Islanders killed off a double-minor and cut their deficit in half when Pageau fired it home.

The Bruins held the Islanders to just one goal despite a surge from the visiting team.

Boston ended the middle period with a 23-18 shot edge.

BJORK KEEPS B’S ALIVE

Bailey tied things at 2-2 just over four minutes into the third when he wristed a shot top-shelf by Halak after a nice feed from Brock Nelson.

Brock with the feed and Bailey with the rip!



All tied at 2 with a few ticks under 14 minutes to play! pic.twitter.com/tDQR11XUL7 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2021

New York and Boston went end-to-end throughout the period. Bjork and Craig Smith had prime chances to take the lead back, but Varlamov stood on his head to keep the game tied at two.

But it was Wahlstrom who gave the Islanders their first lead of the night with just 2:56 left in the game.

The Bruins weren’t going to go away that easy, as Bjork, who was bound to get a goal, finally scored 54 seconds later.

And this one would need overtime to decide the winner.

ISLES WIN IT

It only took 21 seconds for the Islanders to put the game away with a Beauvillier goal past Halak after he made the initial save, he just couldn’t gobble up the rebound fast enough.

BEAUVILLIER'S OT WINNER IS OUR @NEWYORKLOTTERY MOMENT OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/x7LDp36BYt — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2021

UP NEXT

The Bruins are back in action Saturday afternoon when they welcome the lowly Buffalo Sabres to town. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images