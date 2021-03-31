NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins made team history Tuesday night with their late-game comeback against the Devils at TD Garden.

Boston collected its league-leading fourth third-period, multi-goal comeback victory of the 2020-21 season with its 5-4 win over New Jersey, according to NHL Public Relations.

That’s good for a franchise record, too.

Matt Grzelcyk sent the game into overtime with a nasty one-timer late in the third period. Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak officially put the game away with back-to-back shootout goals.

Craig Smith and David Krejci had three assists each in the effort.