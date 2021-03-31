Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand Draws High Praise For Leadership After Win

“Scored a nice goal on the power play, did his job,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “And in that instance, he just finished a check and annoyed somebody and got the attention of the other team. He got the attention of our bench to get the energy level up. It was loud in here tonight. When you have no fans for the longest time, even a small amount gives you some juice. So I think it helped in that regard. So, all around, good for Brad, recognized it.”

Craig Smith echoed those sentiments, calling his teammate a “great presence.”

“He’s a great presence for our room,” Smith said. “I think he’s vocal. I think he backs up what he talks about. I think the biggest thing is that he holds everybody, including myself, accountable on the ice.”

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Devils game:

— The Bruins made some franchise history against New Jersey.

According to NHL Public Relations, Boston earned its fourth third-period, multi-goal comeback win this season, which is good for the NHL’s best.

Craig Smith and David Krejci each had three assists as the @NHLBruins earned their League-leading fourth third-period, multi-goal comeback win of 2020-21 – a single-season franchise record (previously 3 such wins in 1986-87, 1994-95 and 2017-18). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/omz9rdgshF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 31, 2021

— Charlie Coyle had one of the nastiest shootout goals you’ll probably see this season. But if you ask the center, he won’t exactly say what led to him making his slick moves on Mackenzie Blackwood.

“I really don’t want to say on that one,” Coyle said. “… It really depends. Sometimes it’s spur of the moment, sometimes you have something in mind. It’s a shootout so it varies. That’s all I can give you.”

— Coyle also praised his team’s perseverance after the win.

“It’s how you come back and that shows our character in the third period,” he said. “Everyone comes together to get the job done.”

— The Bruins have struggled to beat the Devils this season, but were able to pull out the W in front of their fans. Cassidy had a simple reason behind what went right.

“We were able to outscore our mistakes.”

— The B’s have a slew of young players on their roster, and they’ve been able to provide a positive boost when needed.

Trent Frederic has dropped the gloves a few times this season, while Anders Bjork really has stepped up his game of late. David Krejci said the younger, faster legs will help provide energy to the team.

“Those are the games we need them to bring some energy and build the team up,” Krejci said.

— Boston continues its homestand Thursday when it welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins to town.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images