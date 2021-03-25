You probably didn’t think the Buffalo Sabres’ situation could get much worse than it already is.
But alas, it has.
Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is behind the bench for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
This comes after interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Matt Ellis were placed under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Big yikes.
This comes less than 24 hours after Buffalo extended its losing streak to a historic 15 games Wednesday night against the Penguins. That’s the longest losing streak since the shootout era began in the NHL.
Adams spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Sabres between 2011 and 2013.