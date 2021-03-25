NESN Logo Sign In

You probably didn’t think the Buffalo Sabres’ situation could get much worse than it already is.

But alas, it has.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is behind the bench for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

This comes after interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Matt Ellis were placed under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Big yikes.