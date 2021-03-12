Damien Harris Is Fired Up About Cam Newton Returning To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots on Friday made a move to address their quarterback situation, and it was one that seemingly stunned the football world.

Cam Newton reportedly is staying in New England on a one-year deal. Newton did not offer much to write home about over the course of his first season in Foxboro, but it’s clear he left a great impression on both his coaches and teammates.

One of those teammates, running back Damien Harris, was elated to see Newton will be back for another go-around with the Patriots.

“I LOVE IT HERE ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ LFG @CameronNewton,” Harris tweeted shortly after the news broke.

The third-year running back seems to be playing off the recent Instagram post from Trent Brown, who expressed sincere excitement after he reportedly was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Patriots.

Of course, New England reportedly re-signing Newton does not mean the 2015 NFL MVP will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback to start the 2021 season. But at a minimum, it looks like Newton will have the opportunity to win the job this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images