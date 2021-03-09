Trent Brown Confirms Trade To Patriots With New Instagram Posts

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown is headed back to Foxboro, and it sure seems like he couldn’t be happier about it.

The Patriots on Tuesday reportedly reunited with Brown via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Brown had a career season with New England in 2018, starting every game at left tackle over the course of the team’s run to a Super Bowl LIII championship.

Given the success Brown experienced during that memorable campaign, it’s easy to understand why the 28-year-old is excited to rejoin the Patriots. Brown expressed as much with a pair of Instagram posts Tuesday, including one with former New England offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Brown, who signed a four-year, $66 million deal with Las Vegas ahead of the 2019 season, racked up his first career Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Raiders despite only playing in 11 games. The mammoth tackle was limited to five games in 2020 due to various health issues, including a bout with COVID-19.

The six-year pro reportedly reworked his contract upon joining the Patriots. Brown, according to reports, will be playing on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million in 2021 and will have the opportunity to test free agency for the second time in four years next spring.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images