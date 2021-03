NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Vladar came away with one of the most impressive saves you’ll see.

The Boston Bruins rookie netminder earned his first career NHL win Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in style.

With the net wide open after a previous save, Vladar came flying across the crease and perfectly hit the puck out of the air to keep it out of the back of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images