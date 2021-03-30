Evan Fournier Was Historically Bad In Celtics Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that Evan Fournier had a ghastly Boston Celtics debut.

So bad was it that he’s in some company he probably won’t welcome.

After being acquired from the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the veteran sharpshooter made his C’s debut in a 115-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Fournier went 0-for-10 from the field, and finished a minus-12. He wasn’t totally useless in the 33 minutes he played, grabbing two rebounds while adding a pair of steals and as many blocks. It was an uncharacteristically bad performance from somebody averaging nearly 20 points per game this season.

But according to ESPN Stats and Info, he became just the fourth player in the shot clock era (which dates back to the 1954-55 campaign) to 0-for-10 or worse in their debut with a team.

Yikes!

Of course, this has to be considered an aberration until proven otherwise. Such a performance is highly uncharacteristic of Fournier and it was his first game in a new system following a chaotic weekend.

He deserves a pass for how Monday went, but the Celtics need him to start finding something of a rhythm soon.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images