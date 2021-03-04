Here Are Reported Details Of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Brewers Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. is about to become an even richer man, but did he ultimately get what he wanted in free agency?

The Gold Glove outfielder reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. However, according to reports, Bradley’s pact isn’t a straightforward deal for the next two years.

For starters, there’s an opt-out clause after the first season, meaning Bradley could go back to free agency next winter. Essentially, it’s a chance to bet on himself in his first season in Milwaukee. If Bradley has a good year, he can opt out and cash in because, as the New York Post’s Joel Sherman pointed out, there’s a lack of big-name free agents like George Springer this winter.

Here’s a quick sampling of the outfielders set to hit the market next year:

Corey Dickerson

Cameron Maybin

Andrew McCutchen (with a buyout)

Joc Pederson

Tommy Pham

Eddie Rosario

Kyle Schwarber

Chris Taylor

Jarrod Dyson

Brett Gardner

Billy Hamilton

Jake Marisnick

You get the picture.

Some of the money will be deferred, as Sherman noted, and Bradley’s deal is technically front-loaded with $13 million in the first year and $11 million in the second if he doesn’t opt out, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

So, it’s a good little deal for Bradley, who receives a nice $2 million pay increase this season and could theoretically garner a bigger deal next year when the sport’s financial landscape should be a little more stable. The potential of the universal DH in 2022 is also something that could help Bradley’s market.

That all would give Bradley another chance to get a longer-term deal, which is something he reportedly sought this offseason but obviously didn’t get.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images