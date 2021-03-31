Nathan Eovaldi Excited To Have Red Sox Fans Back At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday is Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox, and a handful of lucky fans will get the chance to see the game in person.

In any other year, having spectators at the game would not be anywhere near notable. But thanks to COVID-19, this season is different.

It’s been more than a year since the Red Sox last hosted a game with fans at Fenway Park after the pandemic led Massachusetts to put major restrictions in place on big gatherings, including professional sporting events. Now, the historic ballpark will open at 12% capacity as the 2021 Major League Baseball season gets underway.

Nathan Eovaldi, who will get the Opening Day start, is looking forward to the occasion.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Eovaldi told reporters Wednesday during a video press conference. “I mean, it’s going to be awesome having our fans back. … Even at spring training games, the small amount of fans that were allowed there, I felt like it was sold out at times, even with them being spaced out and everything. … You know, our fans are one of a kind for sure, so being able to go out there and perform with them out there, it’s going to be a lot of fun for us.”

We are sure fans feel the same.

The Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images