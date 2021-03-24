James White Contract: Reported Details Of Deal With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know more about the contract James White reportedly is getting from the New England Patriots.

White will receive a one-year, $2.5 million deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon. The money is fully guaranteed, meaning the running back will carry a $2.5 million salary cap hit in 2021.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

Patriots are giving RB James White a one-year, $2.5 million fully-guaranteed deal, per source. Deal official, as @JFowlerESPN reported it would be. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

White’s return is somewhat of a surprise, given the many rumors connecting the Super Bowl LI hero to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among other teams. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old’s free agency journey led him back to the team that took him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

White is coming off a season in which he racked up 121 rushing yards and 375 receiving yards to go along with three combined touchdowns. The longtime Patriot missed two games due to the tragic death of his father, Tyrone.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images