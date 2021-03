NESN Logo Sign In

The points didn’t go the Boston Bruins’ way Saturday, but Jaroslav Halak continued to impress.

Halak has been tremendous in net so far this season for the Bruins and came up huge for Boston numerous times Saturday.

The veteran netminder stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced in the 4-0 loss, but that score could have been higher if Halak didn’t play as well as he did.

