NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown had himself an afternoon, and he celebrated accordingly.

The Celtics guard hit a career-high 10 3-pointers on 18 attempts in Boston’s 112-96 victory over the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. He had nearly half of the team’s season-high 23 triples in Sunday’s contest.

So, Brown hopped on Twitter shortly after the final buzzer to celebrate his accomplishment, jokingly comparing himself to one of the best shooters in the game.

“Felt like @StephenCurry30 today,” Brown tweeted.

What a feeling that must be.

Brown finished the game as the leading scorer with 34 points on 12-of-24 (50%) shooting. He had four rebounds, three assists and one steal, as well.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images