The Boston Celtics are headed back home and Jayson Tatum is among those who can’t wait to return.
That’s because the Celtics will finally welcome fans to a home games at TD Garden for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that more than a year ago.
The Celtics wing, fresh of leading Boston to a 111-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, took to Twitter to express his excitement.
“I can’t wait to get back in the garden I miss the hell out of our fans,” Tatum tweeted. “@celtics fans see ya’ll Monday! Missed y’all.”
The Celtics will play their next seven games at TD Garden including Monday’s clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.