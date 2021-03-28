NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are headed back home and Jayson Tatum is among those who can’t wait to return.

That’s because the Celtics will finally welcome fans to a home games at TD Garden for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that more than a year ago.

The Celtics wing, fresh of leading Boston to a 111-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, took to Twitter to express his excitement.

“I can’t wait to get back in the garden I miss the hell out of our fans,” Tatum tweeted. “@celtics fans see ya’ll Monday! Missed y’all.”

The Celtics will play their next seven games at TD Garden including Monday’s clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

