Life is good when Jayson Tatum is on your team.

And the Boston Celtics All-Star keeps continues to rack up the accolades, even this early in his career.

What milestone did he reach Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz? Oh, you know, just his 500th career 3-pointer. At 23 years old. Not a big deal.

Check it out:

JT hits his 500th career three!



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Z5haebEAw7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2021

We love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images