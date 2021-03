NESN Logo Sign In

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: David Pastrnak found the back of the net.

The Boston Bruins right-winger struck first against the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second straight night. It’s his 13th goal of the season and now leads the team in goals this season.

For more on Pasta’s 13th goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images