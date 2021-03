NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool fell to Fulham 1-0 on Sunday.

Mario Lemina’s goal on the stroke of half-time proved decisive at Anfield, where an improved display from the Reds after the break saw Sadio Mane go closest to an equalizer.

FULHAM LEAD AT THE HALF AT ANFIELD. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/NjPvUE306r — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2021

The No.10 came off the bench and hit the post with a header, but despite the application of concerted pressure on Fulham in the final stages, Jurgen Klopp’s side could not find a way through and slipped to a sixth consecutive home loss.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428077-match-report-fulham-premier-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>