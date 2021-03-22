NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox still are finalizing their Opening Day roster, and some races still are there for the taking.

MLB.com on Friday named the final spot on Boston’s bench as the “huge spring decision” the Red Sox still must make before breaking camp for the regular season. Franchy Cordero’s health will play a major role in the decision, as the fates of Michael Chavis and Christian Arroyo hinge on it.

“While the Red Sox are excited about their offseason acquisition of Franchy Cordero, the outfielder missed the first half of camp due to COVID-19, and he is rushing against the clock to make it back in time for Opening Day,” MLB.com wrote. “Because Cordero already has a long history of injuries, it might make more sense not to rush him. If Cordero does make the roster, the Red Sox have a tough decision to make for the final bench spot between Michael Chavis — the club’s No. 1 prospect heading into 2019 — and Christian Arroyo – a former top prospect for the Giants who the Red Sox feel good about. Arroyo is out of options, but Chavis is not.”

Of all the decisions a Major League Baseball team must make prior to the regular season, determining who’ll occupy the final spot on the bench seems to be a minor one in the grand scheme of things.

With that in mind, the Red Sox seem to be in a good place with eight games and one week-plus remaining before Opening Day.