Moe Wagner made his debut for the Boston Celtics on Friday night in a 122-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 23-year-old center had a busy NBA trade deadline day, starting Thursday with the Washington Wizards before ending up a member of the Celtics at the very last minute, by way of the Chicago Bulls.

He was asked about the crazy turnaround and how all the day’s events unfolded for him after the win.

“It was nuts,” Wagner said.

“I mean, honestly getting traded here, it’s not my first time so I’m not sad about it, I know how it works. So, I know what to expect on the trade deadline but you never know, you know. I was actually on a little pregame walk when I got the call that I’m traded to Chicago, and then a couple minutes before the deadline I get the call that I’m gong to Boston. So, it’s crazy but I’m very happy to be here.”

Wagner played just 9:35 for Boston, but racked up five rebounds and three points. He turned the ball over three times as well, but he’s still feeling out his new team on and off the court.

“The dynamics of the team like who’s leading, who has what role emotional role and all that stuff,” Wagner said when asked what things he prioritized picking up on after the game, also mentioning the Celtics’ defensive terminologies and offensive script.

“I have a lot to learn. I watched a lot of tape the last 24 hours but I can feel how I’m still a little overwhelmed here and there, but I keep telling myself it’s just basketball to keep on playing through mistakes.”

We’ll see how he fares in his second game. The Celtics move on to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Saturday night.

