Make Your NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Monday in the Food City Dirt Race, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is teaming up with Prop Swap to host a predictive betting game for Monday’s rescheduled NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Food City Dirt Race Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

