NCAA Tournament Live Stream: Full Schedule, TV Info, How To Watch Day 1

Welcome back, March Madness. It’s been far, far too long.

The NCAA Tournament finally returns Friday when the first round tips off across Indiana. One year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire 2020 tournament, they’re doing some socially distanced dancing in the Hoosier State.

To say it’s been a wild, unpredictable college basketball season would be an understatement. Between pandemic concerns and ensuing scheduling issues, it’s been a wild run. While hopefully everyone stays healthy in the bubble, we’ll be rooting for the pandemonium to come on the actual hardwood.

The action tips of Friday, and here’s the full slate of Day 1 first-round games with TV information.

12:15 p.m. No. 7 Florida vs. No 10 Virginia Tech (CBS)

12:45 p.m.: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate (truTV)

1:15 p.m.: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel (TBS)

1:45 p.m.: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State (TNT)

3 p.m.: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (CBS)

3:30 p.m.: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford (truTV)

4 p.m.: No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (TBS)

4:30 p.m.: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State (TNT)

6:25 p.m.: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty (TBS)

7:10 p.m.: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (CBS)

7:15 p.m.: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (truTV)

7:25 p.m.: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas (TNT)

9:20 p.m.: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers (TBS)

9:40 p.m.: No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)

9:50 p.m.: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State (truTV)

9:57 p.m.: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop (TNT)

College hoops fans can also watch the games online. Here’s how to live stream as well.

When: Friday, March 19, beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV (for CBS games) | March Madness Live

