Patriots Fans Will Love This Message From New Addition Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills is coming to New England with the right attitude.

Mills was included among the Patriots’ slew of free-agent additions dating back to Monday. Mills’ fit with New England isn’t as clear as some of the team’s other recent signings — such as Hunter Henry and Matt Judon — but the 26-year-old does boast one trait that is held in high regard in Foxboro: versatility.

The five-year pro also is eager to get to work, which surely will appease Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots’ coaching staff. Mills expressed as much via an Instagram post shared Thursday.

“Quote me on this ..’I’m going to give y’all everything I got, still got a lot more to prove,'” Mills captioned the post.

The Patriots’ signing of Mills became a bit more sensible Thursday when safety Patrick Chung announced his NFL retirement. Ironically enough, it appears Mills will be rocking No. 23 — the jersey number Chung donned for his final six seasons in New England — with the Patriots.

Mills isn’t the only Patriots newcomer who already has expressed excitement about taking their talents to New England. Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Davon Godchaux have delivered similar sentiments.

