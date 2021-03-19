NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won’t just look different on the field in 2021.

NESN also is welcoming several new additions to its coverage for the upcoming season, including former Red Sox All-Stars Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn, Kevin Youkilis and Jonathan Papelbon.

The broadcast booth will feature returning play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien, as well as Massachusetts native Mike Monaco contributing to play-by-play duties.

They’ll be joined throughout the season by color analysts Dennis Eckersley, Jerry Remy and Burks, who also will contribute to pregame and postgame analysis.

Jahmai Webster will serve as NESN’s Red Sox sideline reporter.

Vaughn, Youkilis and Papelbon will join Jim Rice, Tim Wakefield and Lenny Dinardo as in-studio analysts for pregame and postgame coverage throughout the season, alongside longtime NESN host Tom Caron.

Adam Pellerin will join the broadcast as an occasional host.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images