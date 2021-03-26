NFL Draft Rumors: Dolphins, Eagles Swapping First-Round Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft is over a month away, but that’s not keeping the fireworks from starting.

Out of the clouds, the San Francisco 49ers made waves when they traded first-round picks with the Miami Dolphins. That bumps San Fran up to No. 3 overall, then pushed Miami down to No. 12.

The Dolphins then proceeded to trade their pick again, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles. So now, the Dolphins will pick No. 6, while the Eagles will be at No. 12.

Got all of that?

Here’s the updated draft order:

1. Jaguars

2. Jets

3. 49ers (from HOU via MIA)

4. Falcons

5. Bengals

6. Dolphins (from PHI)

7. Lions

8. Panthers

9. Broncos

10. Cowboys

11. Giants

12. Eagles (from SF via MIA)

The Dolphins and Eagles also swapped mid-round picks. Philly will pick No. 156 overall and get Miami’s 2022 first-rounder, while the Dolphins get No. 123.

The NFL Draft begins April 29.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Wexler/USA TODAY Sports Images